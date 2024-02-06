First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completion

A new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports.

Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of reconstructing and expanding Houck Field is progressing well.

"We're kind of in that time crunch space right now where the next eight weeks or so are going to be really busy," he said Friday, June 23. "There are going to be a lot of workers working on top of each other once you really start to get into finishing out the project. ... I think we are on schedule to be able to have that south side ready to go for this fall, but it will be busy all the way up through the end of August."

The structural work to install 4,000 seats, concession areas and restrooms is complete, Barke explained, saying that finishing out those areas is what remains.

"I think everything we expected will be done. I think what people see will be, for the most part, what we have talked about trying to be able to have done," he said. "The end product will be what we all hoped it would be, and I think it is turning out better than what most people maybe anticipated. ... It would have been easy to put in rows of bleachers and call it good, but I think we would have been disappointed with ourselves."

An April drone image shows ongoing construction at Houck Field on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. A new south side grandstand, concession areas and restrooms will be ready for fall sports, according to university officials. Aaron Eisenhower ~ rustmedia