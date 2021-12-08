Filing opened Tuesday in the City of Jackson for seats on the Board of Aldermen in the April 5 primary.

The process got off to a slow start as no candidate filed in the first hour of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., which City Clerk Liza Walker called "unusual."

At the close of business Tuesday, two of the four incumbents whose two-year terms are expiring had filled out the necessary documentation to run: Ward 3 incumbent Larry Cunningham and Ward 4 incumbent Joe Bob Baker.

Challenger Michael Seabaugh also filed and will contest Cunningham in Ward 3.