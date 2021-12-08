All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 8, 2021

First day of candidacy filing in Jackson, Michael Seabaugh to challenge Ward 3 incumbent

Filing opened Tuesday in the City of Jackson for seats on the Board of Aldermen in the April 5 primary. The process got off to a slow start as no candidate filed in the first hour of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., which City Clerk Liza Walker called "unusual." At the close of business Tuesday, two of the four incumbents whose two-year terms are expiring had filled out the necessary documentation to run: Ward 3 incumbent Larry Cunningham and Ward 4 incumbent Joe Bob Baker...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson City Clerk Liza Walker stands behind a lottery barrel Tuesday at City Hall on the first day of candidacy filing for the April 2022 municipal election. Four aldermanic terms are expiring in the spring.
Jackson City Clerk Liza Walker stands behind a lottery barrel Tuesday at City Hall on the first day of candidacy filing for the April 2022 municipal election. Four aldermanic terms are expiring in the spring.Jeff Long

Filing opened Tuesday in the City of Jackson for seats on the Board of Aldermen in the April 5 primary.

The process got off to a slow start as no candidate filed in the first hour of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., which City Clerk Liza Walker called "unusual."

At the close of business Tuesday, two of the four incumbents whose two-year terms are expiring had filled out the necessary documentation to run: Ward 3 incumbent Larry Cunningham and Ward 4 incumbent Joe Bob Baker.

Challenger Michael Seabaugh also filed and will contest Cunningham in Ward 3.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two other city aldermen also have expiring terms: Paul Sander in Ward 1 and David Reiminger in Ward 2.

Filing will remain open through Dec. 28.

In Jackson, hopefuls who filed their candidacy on the first day participated in what is essentially a random drawing.

Each pulled a numbered ball from a lottery barrel to ascertain the ballot position.

After the initial day of filing, candidates are placed on the ballot in the order in which they filed the required paperwork.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy