Filing opened Tuesday in the City of Jackson for seats on the Board of Aldermen in the April 5 primary.
The process got off to a slow start as no candidate filed in the first hour of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., which City Clerk Liza Walker called "unusual."
At the close of business Tuesday, two of the four incumbents whose two-year terms are expiring had filled out the necessary documentation to run: Ward 3 incumbent Larry Cunningham and Ward 4 incumbent Joe Bob Baker.
Challenger Michael Seabaugh also filed and will contest Cunningham in Ward 3.
Two other city aldermen also have expiring terms: Paul Sander in Ward 1 and David Reiminger in Ward 2.
Filing will remain open through Dec. 28.
In Jackson, hopefuls who filed their candidacy on the first day participated in what is essentially a random drawing.
Each pulled a numbered ball from a lottery barrel to ascertain the ballot position.
After the initial day of filing, candidates are placed on the ballot in the order in which they filed the required paperwork.
