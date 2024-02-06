First Chaffee student in nearly 40 years to make All-State Band

CHAFFEE, Mo. — The last time a Chaffee student was named as an All-State Band member was in 1984. Thirty-nine years later, Chaffee senior Colin Menz has become first alternative chair in the Missouri All-State Band.

On Dec. 2, band students from around Missouri traveled to Hickman High School to audition to be in the All-State Band, which is put together by the Missouri Bandmasters Association each year. They will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association on Saturday, Jan 27, during the Educators Association Conference in Lake of the Ozarks, along with other All-State ensembles, such as choir, jazz band and orchestra. To be able to audition for All-State, students must have made it to their All-District Band.

Menz is the only trumpet player this year in the Chaffee band and has been in band since his seventh grade year. Menz said he originally joined the band because he had to choose between band and art class and he did not want to do art.

Over the years, he said the band has grown on him, and now he can play not only the trumpet but several other instruments, such as percussion, trombone, euphonium, tuba and French horn.

Last year, Menz auditioned for All-State band, but did not receive a call back after his first performance.

This year, Menz also went into these auditions with the mindset he had to make it because he is a senior and this was the last time he could audition for the All-State Band.

"When I auditioned this year, it was different from last year, because last year I just went to the auditions to audition. But this year, I had to make it. I had to be the first player to play and I had to make it to callbacks," Menz said. "It was a goal and saying I had to do it was better than saying I'm going to try to do it. It's because I'm a senior. This is the last year that I could, so I had an idea but it could have been better, it can always get better."

To get ready for auditions this year, Menz said he got the prepared music in April and hit the practicing hard for a few weeks but then put it on the back burner until October. Starting in October, he worked with Southeast Missouri State University's Brooke DeArman each Tuesday. He said the lessons with her really helped him because before he was just playing to play, not really practicing.