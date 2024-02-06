To avoid confusion, First Baptist Church in Jackson has renamed its youth-centered activity building — formerly The Bridge — to The Summit. Family pastor Ben Bextermueller said the change plays into the church working more with the Jackson School District, offering a place for after-school activities.

“We talked about utilizing our building because we’re so close to the (Jackson) High School,” he said.

Bextermueller said students would sometimes confuse the building at 326 S. High St. in Jackson with The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau, the bridge in Jackson City Park or the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau.

So rebranding was probably a good idea, he said, “especially kicking things off fresh.”

“Our youth ministry’s name is Elevate, so we decided to find a name to coincide with that,” he said.

In an email Wednesday, Jackson School District superintendent John Link said the district had been “searching for ways to support all of our children and families,” including looking for ways to assist teachers and school staff with daily needs.