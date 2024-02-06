All sections
June 28, 2022

Fireworks sales begin in Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Nathan English

The sale of fireworks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson officially began Monday as Fourth of July celebrations will kick off around the cities this week.

Residents could buy fireworks starting at 8 a.m. Monday and will be able to buy them from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day until Fourth of July. Fireworks can be sold only from licensed stands and people must be at least 17 years old to purchase them.

In Cape Girardeau, fireworks cannot be sold within 600 feet of any church or school, cannot be sold or discharged within 600 feet of any hospital building, and cannot be discharged within 300 feet of any fireworks sales location, according to the City of Cape Girardeau's website.

In Jackson, fireworks cannot be discharged within 75 feet of any fireworks retail sales location and cannot be sold or discharged within 300 feet of any church, hospital or school building, according to Jackson Fire Rescue's website.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson residents may use fireworks between at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. through July 3. Fireworks can be shot off from 10 a.m. until midnight on the Fourth of July, according to the websites.

Use of fireworks in the cities requires adult supervision. Rooftop displays are not allowed in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/fireworks and www.jacksonfire.org/Ordinances, and follow Cape Girardeau Fire Department's social media for safety tips.

Local News
