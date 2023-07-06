Fireworks in garage burn down Cape home

Authorities say fireworks started a swiftly moving blaze that burned down a Cape Girardeau residence Monday, July 3.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker said the fire began around 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Andrew Street, where fireworks stored in the garage of a split-level house accidentally went off. Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after being dispatched, but the fire had already spread to the first floor and attic.
Baker said firefighters were able to suppress the blaze within 15 minutes, though they conducted extensive overhaul operations to ensure it was completely extinguished. Jackson, Fruitland and Scott City fire departments, as well as East County and Millersville fire protection districts, assisted at the scene.
The residence was extensively scorched, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of property damage. One adult was injured in the fire, and a pet reportedly died in the fire. Baker said smoke detectors alerted residents to the danger.
