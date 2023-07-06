Fireworks in garage burn down Cape home

Baker said firefighters were able to suppress the blaze within 15 minutes, though they conducted extensive overhaul operations to ensure it was completely extinguished. Jackson, Fruitland and Scott City fire departments, as well as East County and Millersville fire protection districts, assisted at the scene.

The residence was extensively scorched, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of property damage. One adult was injured in the fire, and a pet reportedly died in the fire. Baker said smoke detectors alerted residents to the danger.