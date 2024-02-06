BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County Rural Fire Protection firetruck carrying three firefighters crashed on Route H in Benton while responding to a structure fire Thursday night on Kona Drive.

According to a crash report filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. James Cooksey, the crash occurred at 6:47 p.m. in Scott County when the firetruck ran off the right side of the roadway, then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway before striking a guardrail and colliding with a passenger vehicle, then overturning and falling into a creek.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and two of the firefighters suffered minor injuries.