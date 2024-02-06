All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 10, 2020

Firetruck totaled en route to structure fire, no one seriously injured in crash

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County Rural Fire Protection firetruck carrying three firefighters crashed on Route H in Benton while responding to a structure fire Thursday night on Kona Drive. ...

Ben Matthews
A Scott County Rural Fire Protection District truck overturned into a creek off Route H in Scott County on its way to a structure fire Thursday night.
A Scott County Rural Fire Protection District truck overturned into a creek off Route H in Scott County on its way to a structure fire Thursday night.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County Rural Fire Protection firetruck carrying three firefighters crashed on Route H in Benton while responding to a structure fire Thursday night on Kona Drive.

According to a crash report filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. James Cooksey, the crash occurred at 6:47 p.m. in Scott County when the firetruck ran off the right side of the roadway, then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway before striking a guardrail and colliding with a passenger vehicle, then overturning and falling into a creek.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and two of the firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire near Highway 77 in Scott County.
Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire near Highway 77 in Scott County.Ben Matthews
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After a tow truck lifted the firetruck from the creek, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District chief Jeremy Perrien said the shoulder of the roadway had recently been redone and the loose earth combined with the wet pavement contributed to the heavy truck being thrown off balance and overturning.

“I’m just glad no one was seriously hurt,” Perrien said. “We can replace a truck.”

As members of Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene of the crash, other fire crews from Scott County Rural Fire Protection District joined firefighters from the Scott City Fire Department and the NBC Fire Protection in extinguishing the structure fire.

Neighbors at the scene said they believed the trailer to have been unoccupied when the fire occurred, but an official fire report had not been filed at the time of publication.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy