Fire units battle Tuesday morning fire for four hours

An early morning structure fire in Cape Girardeau destroyed one building and left approximately 100 residents without internet Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call at 5:35 a.m. of a fire in the 2100 block of Big Bend Road. Fire units remained on scene for four hours.

The fire destroyed adjacent cables and left approximately 100 customers without cable, landline phone service and internet, according to Spectrum cable lineman Johnny Griswell. As he worked on repairs Tuesday afternoon, Griswell said he thought service would be restored by the end of Tuesday.

The fire resulted in no injuries or fatalities.

Upon arriving, fire units reported heavy fire and smoke. They quickly determined no one was inside the building, according to a fact sheet prepared by Battalion Chief Brad Dillow.