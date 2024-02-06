Fire units battle Tuesday morning fire for four hours

An early morning structure fire in Cape Girardeau destroyed one building and left approximately 100 residents without internet Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call at 5:35 a.m. of a fire in the 2100 block of Big Bend Road. Fire units remained on scene for four hours.
The fire destroyed adjacent cables and left approximately 100 customers without cable, landline phone service and internet, according to Spectrum cable lineman Johnny Griswell. As he worked on repairs Tuesday afternoon, Griswell said he thought service would be restored by the end of Tuesday.
The fire resulted in no injuries or fatalities.
Upon arriving, fire units reported heavy fire and smoke. They quickly determined no one was inside the building, according to a fact sheet prepared by Battalion Chief Brad Dillow.
Once a water supply was secured, Dillow reported the fire was quickly brought under control.
Fire units were able to protect a house immediate south of the fire as well as vehicles in front and to the side of the fire, Capt. Matt Mittrucker said.
The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The fire appears to have been accidental and has not been deemed suspicious, Mittrucker said.
The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damage.
Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire, Gordonville Fire Protection District, Fruitland Fire Protection District and East County Fire Protection District along with several off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to assist at the fire scene and to backfill stations.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.