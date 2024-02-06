Fire destroys rental property in Scott City

A residential fire resulted in total property loss last week in Scott City.

At 10:48 p.m. Jan. 13, the Scott City Fire Department responded to a report of a possible attic fire at a rental home.

"When we arrived on scene, we had heavy fire coming from the back, what we call BC, corner (back left corner)," interim fire chief Shawn Jackson said, "and we had heavy smoke showing from the attic eaves."

According to Jackson, the fire originated in the laundry/kitchen area of the house, spread throughout the walls and up into the attic. The cause of the fire is unknown, however, Jackson suspects it to have been an electrical fire.