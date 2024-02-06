Fire destroys Adult Teen Challenge classroom building

James Bolin, executive director of Cape Girardeau’s Adult Teen Challenge, is grateful for first-responders who kept a Sunday morning fire from spreading to nearby residence halls.

The blaze, of undetermined origin, was reported at 1:00 a.m. to the East County Fire Protection District.

By the time the Cape Girardeau Fire Department arrived 14 minutes later, Teen Challenge’s Learning Center was “fully involved” in flames.

“The quick and rapid response prevented loss of life,” said Bolin, noting that just a few feet from the building are dormitories housing 125 men.

In addition to fire crews, the state fire marshal and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the alarm.