NewsOctober 5, 2020
Fire destroys Adult Teen Challenge classroom building
James Bolin, executive director of Cape Girardeau’s Adult Teen Challenge, is grateful for first-responders who kept a Sunday morning fire from spreading to nearby residence halls. The blaze, of undetermined origin, was reported at 1:00 a.m. to the East County Fire Protection District...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A fire of undetermined origin gutted the Learning Center at Adult Teen Challenge on Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau County.
A fire of undetermined origin gutted the Learning Center at Adult Teen Challenge on Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau County.

James Bolin, executive director of Cape Girardeau’s Adult Teen Challenge, is grateful for first-responders who kept a Sunday morning fire from spreading to nearby residence halls.

The blaze, of undetermined origin, was reported at 1:00 a.m. to the East County Fire Protection District.

By the time the Cape Girardeau Fire Department arrived 14 minutes later, Teen Challenge’s Learning Center was “fully involved” in flames.

“The quick and rapid response prevented loss of life,” said Bolin, noting that just a few feet from the building are dormitories housing 125 men.

In addition to fire crews, the state fire marshal and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the alarm.

A fire of unknown origin destroyed Adult Teen Challenge's Learning Center on Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau.
A fire of unknown origin destroyed Adult Teen Challenge's Learning Center on Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau.
“It’s a total loss,” said Bolin, who has led the local Adult Teen Challenge just off County Road 621 for 10 years.

The blaze took off the building’s roof and gutted the main level, where classes were held.

On the structure’s lower level, where lectures were held, smoke and water damage were extensive and the ceiling between floors collapsed.

Bolin said preliminary plans call for three trailers to be delivered on site for mobile classrooms.

Until they arrive, he said, the cafeteria and gymnasium will be utilized to resume instruction as quickly as possible.

Adult Teen Challenge, 303 Matc Lane, began local operations a half century ago.

Local News
