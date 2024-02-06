Fire damages True-Que barbecue restaurant

When a fire destroyed part of his Cape Girardeau business Friday, Byron Bonner said he wasn’t angry or upset; he felt a spirit of peace.
He cites Romans 8:28.
“I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough — like in this coronavirus situation — to extract something good out of it,” Bonner said.
He’s a pastor at True Vine Ministries, the namesake for his True-Que barbecue restaurant. The restaurant was damaged by a fire Friday when fire blew out of the smoker during a lunch rush, Bonner said.
Located on Good Hope, the barbecue business has been serving Cape Girardeau since March 2018. Through ribs, pulled pork and brisket, Bonner said he has enjoyed building a relationship with the community.
He frequently gives away food from True-Que; April 27, he said the business served free barbecue to more than 225 people. He said he also builds a relationship with first-responders in the area; he joked the fire department came so often to eat his barbecue that concerned friends would see the fire truck and ask whether the business was all right.
Building a relationship with people in Cape Girardeau is essential for “unity in the community,” he said. Bonner emphasized the importance of being a blessing to others and being grateful to receive that support in return.
He posted a short statement about the fire on Facebook on Friday, asking for prayers. The community responded by fundraising more than $8,000 for the small business in two days.
“Everyone that gave didn’t have to, and people are still giving as we speak today,” he said Saturday. “I’m just grateful of the people who have given, and to be a part of the community.”
While the fire caused significant damage to the side building, smoker, refrigerator and two freezers, among other equipment, Bonner said he’s grateful no one was harmed. Normally, an employee would have been working in the side building when the fire broke out; due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, Bonner said shift sizes were reduced and the building was empty. The side storage building was destroyed.
True-Que faces $10,000 in damage, Bonner said, but he hopes to reopen as soon as possible. He said he anticipates reopening in the next two to four weeks.
Ultimately, Bonner said he’s grateful for the overwhelming support and the ways he’s seen the Lord move in the community. He said he’s grateful to be a part of Cape Girardeau, and hopes to continue seeing that unity.
One City created the Facebook fundraiser, which had raised more than $10,000 as of Sunday evening. Those interested in contributing may donate at www.facebook.com/donate/241274886983616.
