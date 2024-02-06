Fire damages True-Que barbecue restaurant

When a fire destroyed part of his Cape Girardeau business Friday, Byron Bonner said he wasn’t angry or upset; he felt a spirit of peace.

He cites Romans 8:28.

“I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you have to be wise enough — like in this coronavirus situation — to extract something good out of it,” Bonner said.

He’s a pastor at True Vine Ministries, the namesake for his True-Que barbecue restaurant. The restaurant was damaged by a fire Friday when fire blew out of the smoker during a lunch rush, Bonner said.

Located on Good Hope, the barbecue business has been serving Cape Girardeau since March 2018. Through ribs, pulled pork and brisket, Bonner said he has enjoyed building a relationship with the community.

True-Que pitmaster and True Vine Ministries pastor Byron Bonner leans away from the heat of the grill while barbecuing at La Croix Church's "Sunday in the Park" event Aug. 18 at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

He frequently gives away food from True-Que; April 27, he said the business served free barbecue to more than 225 people. He said he also builds a relationship with first-responders in the area; he joked the fire department came so often to eat his barbecue that concerned friends would see the fire truck and ask whether the business was all right.