All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 22, 2017

Fire damages popular Marble Hill restaurant

Popular restaurant Jay's Barbecue in Marble Hill, Missouri, sustained extensive damage in a Thursday morning fire, according to fire department chief Calvin Troxell. Troxell said the department responded to a call at 7:57 a.m. for a fully engulfed structure at 105 Conrad Avenue in Marble Hill, but that was not accurate...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Passersby watch as the smoker building at Jay's Barbecue burns in Marble Hill, Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Passersby watch as the smoker building at Jay's Barbecue burns in Marble Hill, Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 21.Submitted by Cindy Kirkpatrick

Popular restaurant Jay’s Barbecue in Marble Hill, Missouri, sustained extensive damage in a fire Thursday morning, fire department chief Calvin Troxell said.

Troxell said the department responded to a call at 7:57 a.m. for a fully engulfed structure at 105 Conrad Ave. in Marble Hill. The structure that was engulfed in flames housed the meat smokers.

“We were able to stop the fire from spreading to the main building,” Troxell said, but there is some fire damage in the kitchen. The main building sustained extensive smoke damage, he said.

The area that housed the smokers is a screened-in area attached to the main building, Troxell said.

“It’s a big thing in town, brings in a lot of business,” Troxell said. “The owners are good people.”

Troxell said the current proprietors have owned the business for only about four months.

By all appearances, Troxell said, the fire started at or around the smoker, which is a solid, wood-fired smoker, and spread from there.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The smoker was in operation Thursday morning, Troxell said, as the workers arrive early to begin preparing the day’s food.

Troxell said the restaurant’s entire inventory will be a total loss. He said no timeline for the restaurant’s reopening has been established.

Mutual aid came from Woodland, Leopold, Zalma and North Bollinger County fire departments, Troxell said.

“We always work together. It’s a group effort, all teamwork,” Troxell said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

105 Conrad Ave., Marble Hill, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy