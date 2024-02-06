Finalized budget presented to Cape Girardeau County commissioners

Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier presented Cape Girardeau County commissioners with a final budget for the 2024 calendar year during the regular commissioners meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

"As always, they're just adjustments that have taken place throughout the entire year. We clean up the books at the end of the year, which is the first of the (new) year, actually, and those are to reflect actual expenditures and actual revenues that we received versus budgeted anticipation," Frazier said.

The county has an actual balance of $4.72 million after Dec. 31, with an estimated income of $13.28 million through 2024.

Frazier set a budget appropriation of $10.41 million for the year. With $5 million transferred to the county's capital improvement fund, that would leave the county with an estimated 2024 unencumbered balance of $2.59 million.

Other business

The commissioners approved a contract with Trinity Services to provide food to inmates at the county jail.