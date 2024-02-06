All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2024

Finalized budget presented to Cape Girardeau County commissioners

Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier presented Cape Girardeau County commissioners with a final budget for the 2024 calendar year during the regular commissioners meeting Monday, Jan. 8. "As always, they're just adjustments that have taken place throughout the entire year. We clean up the books at the end of the year, which is the first of the (new) year, actually, and those are to reflect actual expenditures and actual revenues that we received versus budgeted anticipation," Frazier said...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Associated Commissioner Paul Koeper, right, accepts an award from fellow commissioners Charlie Herbst, left, and Clint Tracy. The award came from the Missouri Association of Counties as recognition for 15 years of county service.
Cape Girardeau County Associated Commissioner Paul Koeper, right, accepts an award from fellow commissioners Charlie Herbst, left, and Clint Tracy. The award came from the Missouri Association of Counties as recognition for 15 years of county service.Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier presented Cape Girardeau County commissioners with a final budget for the 2024 calendar year during the regular commissioners meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

"As always, they're just adjustments that have taken place throughout the entire year. We clean up the books at the end of the year, which is the first of the (new) year, actually, and those are to reflect actual expenditures and actual revenues that we received versus budgeted anticipation," Frazier said.

The county has an actual balance of $4.72 million after Dec. 31, with an estimated income of $13.28 million through 2024.

Frazier set a budget appropriation of $10.41 million for the year. With $5 million transferred to the county's capital improvement fund, that would leave the county with an estimated 2024 unencumbered balance of $2.59 million.

Other business

The commissioners approved a contract with Trinity Services to provide food to inmates at the county jail.

"We appreciate all the work that our vendors have done with us to try to help with all the crazy, unexpected costs of food and everything else," Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said. "We feel like this contract is a good adjustment of ours and we're ready to go forward with it."

The commissioners also approved a contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare for inmates' health care services.

Dickerson said this is a regular yearly renewal of contracts for those two agencies.

The commissioners then approved having the county Highway Department enter bidding processes for materials and equipment.

Koeper honored

To cap off Monday's meeting, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy presented Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper with an award from the Missouri Association of Counties for 15 years of service to Cape Girardeau County.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

