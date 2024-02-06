'Final Four' city manager candidates visit Cape for interviews

Mayor Bob Fox confirmed four city manager finalists sat for in-person interviews with members of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Wednesday and Thursday.

The quartet was also to have toured the community and met with city staff.

The City Council had earlier identified five finalists.

Fox said the council will discuss its impressions of the candidates in a closed session meeting today.

The seven-member council has declined to name the four remaining hopefuls because of the privacy accorded a personnel matter.

Fox earlier confirmed none of the finalists for the position, with an announced $155,000 to $165,000 salary range, is from Missouri.

The City Council is expected to choose a successor to Scott Meyer, the longest-tenured city manager in municipal history, late this month.

If it deems necessary, the council has set aside April 26 and 27 for second interviews.