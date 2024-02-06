Film on Mississippi County sharecropper protest to have free screening

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- An Emmy-Award-winning documentary about Missouri's sharecropper protest of 1939 will be available for viewing later this month at Charleston High School.

The community is invited to a free showing of the hour-long film, "Oh Freedom After While," at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Charleston High School's Clara Drinkwater Newnam Auditorium.

"This important 1999 film chronicles an event that occurred 83 winters ago just outside of Charleston," said Hunter Ely, Mississippi County Historical Society board member.

"It caused the U.S. Congress to finally address the plight of farmworkers, specifically 'sharecroppers,' who had suffered unbearably during the Great Depression."

On a winter morning in January 1939, more than 1,000 of these farm labor family members moved onto the highway between Charleston and Wyatt, Missouri, to protest their plight. With only their few belongings with them, they camped out on the road in crudely fashioned tents in that particularly harsh winter.