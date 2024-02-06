All sections
NewsDecember 14, 2023
Filing open for two Jackson School District Board of Education positions
Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened Dec. 5. According to a public notice in the Southeast Missourian, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2, must file to be a candidate at the district's Board of Education Office at 614 East Adams St. in Jackson...
Danny Walter
Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened last week.
Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened last week.

This story has been edited to correct the time the school board's office is open, and appointments are not required to file for the seats.

Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened Dec. 5.

According to a public notice in the Southeast Missourian, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2, must file to be a candidate at the district's Board of Education Office at 614 East Adams St. in Jackson.

Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 22, and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Contact board secretary Sara Cook at (573) 243-9501 to inquire about qualifications and additional information on filing.

The two open positions are held by Kelly Waller and Sheila King. King said she will be running for reelection, however, Waller said he will not be seeking reelection for his seat on the board.

The names of qualified candidates will be placed on the ballot in order of filing, except for candidates who filed on the first day. They will be listed on the ballot in random order and ahead of the names of candidates filing on a later date.

Candidates may obtain the official candidate filing packet of forms and instructions from the district's Board of Education office.

