This story has been edited to correct the time the school board's office is open, and appointments are not required to file for the seats.

Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened Dec. 5.

According to a public notice in the Southeast Missourian, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2, must file to be a candidate at the district's Board of Education Office at 614 East Adams St. in Jackson.

Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 22, and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.