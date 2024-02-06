Filing deadline for gas rebate nears, Wallingford weighs in

State revenue officials say those who want rebates on Missouri's motor fuels tax have until the end of the week to return a form to get money back on gas purchases made from Oct. 1 to June 30.

Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said previously that while information from gas tax receipts must be entered on the form in order for a rebate check to be generated, DOR does not wish motorists to mail in physical copies of service station-generated slips.

Wallingford, who was appointed DOR chief Dec. 29, told the Southeast Missourian he will not personally be filling out required Form 4923-H, available on DOR's website.

"I'm thinking my time is a little bit more valuable (and) I can be more productive than going through all that paperwork and hassle," he said.