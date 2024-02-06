All sections
NewsSeptember 27, 2022

Filing deadline for gas rebate nears, Wallingford weighs in

State revenue officials say those who want rebates on Missouri's motor fuels tax have until the end of the week to return a form to get money back on gas purchases made from Oct. 1 to June 30. Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said previously that while information from gas tax receipts must be entered on the form in order for a rebate check to be generated, DOR does not wish motorists to mail in physical copies of service station-generated slips...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A motorist tops off the tank Monday at Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson. The deadline to apply for a rebate of the state motor fuels tax is Friday.
A motorist tops off the tank Monday at Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson. The deadline to apply for a rebate of the state motor fuels tax is Friday.Jeff Long

State revenue officials say those who want rebates on Missouri's motor fuels tax have until the end of the week to return a form to get money back on gas purchases made from Oct. 1 to June 30.

Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said previously that while information from gas tax receipts must be entered on the form in order for a rebate check to be generated, DOR does not wish motorists to mail in physical copies of service station-generated slips.

Wallingford, who was appointed DOR chief Dec. 29, told the Southeast Missourian he will not personally be filling out required Form 4923-H, available on DOR's website.

"I'm thinking my time is a little bit more valuable (and) I can be more productive than going through all that paperwork and hassle," he said.

Entering the data is labor-intensive because the form requires a car's vehicle identification number, the date fuel was bought, the full address of the service station, plus the exact number of gallons.

In October, Missouri's gas tax increased to 19.5 cents; in July, the tax increased to 22 cents, part of a multi-year plan approved by the state General Assembly to repair state roads and bridges.

Form 4923-H may be submitted through DOR's website or sent via email or U.S. mail.

The document must be postmarked no later than Friday or the form will be rejected, DOR officials said.

For more information, follow instructions on the link at www.dor.mo.gov/faq/taxation/business/motor-fuel.html.

