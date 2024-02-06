Lynwood Baptist Church youth in Cape Girardeau experienced far from an ordinary youth night Wednesday.

World-renowned taekwondo fighter Ghenadie Bitco gave the church's youth a demonstration on taekwondo, and talked about how he came to the sport.

For Bitco, snapping six wooden planks in half with his bare right foot is no problem. The sport means much more to him than throwing punches and earning medals, however.

Bitco fought every day before he learned taekwondo, but not for sport. Bitco fought to survive.

"I grew up in a neighborhood where every day I was supposed to fight for myself," Bitco said.

Ghenadie Bitco kicks in half a plank held by a spectator Bitco picked from the crowd during his Wednesday presentation at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. For this move, Bitco moved around the circle and broke four planks with his hands and feet within seconds. Bitco can break up to six planks at a time, he said. Monica Obradovic

Bitco grew up in Moldova, a small country in eastern Europe. It was part of the Soviet Union until it fell in 1991. When that happened, order left Moldova. Without an overruling power such as police, chaos ran rampant.

By the age of 12, Bitco would go to clubs and take shots of vodka and smoke. Older men in his neighborhood forced Bitco to fight his friends for entertainment.

At one moment during his presentation, Bitco asked all the 12-year-olds in the room to raise their hands.

"You are blessed here," Bitco told them. "Your parents are well educated and know how to act in a society."