Fields of Yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife Refuge

To make things even more convenient, maps can be found posted in the parking lots at Maintz detailing the locations of all eight fields in the area.

With that in mind, finding the countryside sunflower spot still challenges some. The annual event has begun to double as a photo backdrop for many visitors, but it remains unyielding in its lack of cellular service.

A honey bee perches on a sunflower floret Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Maintz Wildlife Preserve in Oak Ridge. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Some flowers have begun to pass their blooming peaks and begun to droop, but the fields can still be seen in bloom at Maintz. To get there from Jackson, take Highway 72 west, then Route B north, the County Road 472 west 1.5 miles to the area.