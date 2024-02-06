Fields of Faith returns to historic Houck Stadium on SEMO campus

The period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood.

The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith event at Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Stadium said it is these young people from all over the region the free event hopes to reach this evening.

"Of course, the public is invited, folks of any age," said Mike Litzelfelner of Jackson, the local Fields of Faith veteran organizer and area director of Southeast Missouri's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization.

"We will have three college students give their testimonies, plus our guest speaker, Ron Coleman of Central Academy and a former Southeast athlete, is phenomenal."

The Fields of Faith website, www.fieldsoffaith.com, proclaims the annual event's mission is straightforward.

"Students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral rally point where a community can come together for a student-led event," reports the website.

Mike Litzelfelner of Jackson is area director of the 16-county Southeast Missouri FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and is the organizer of Wednesday's Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium. Southeast Missourian file

Students scheduled to speak at the 7 p.m. gathering: