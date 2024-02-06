All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 13, 2021

Fields of Faith returns to historic Houck Stadium on SEMO campus

The period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood. The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith event at Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Stadium said it is these young people from all over the region the free event hopes to reach this evening...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University student Matthew Holman, left, sings during a praise and worship session at a Fields of Faith event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Oct. 9, 2019, in the south grandstand of Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. The 2021 Fields of Faith begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Houck Stadium. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State University student Matthew Holman, left, sings during a praise and worship session at a Fields of Faith event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Oct. 9, 2019, in the south grandstand of Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. The 2021 Fields of Faith begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Houck Stadium. Doors open at 6 p.m.Southeast Missourian file

The period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood.

The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith event at Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Stadium said it is these young people from all over the region the free event hopes to reach this evening.

"Of course, the public is invited, folks of any age," said Mike Litzelfelner of Jackson, the local Fields of Faith veteran organizer and area director of Southeast Missouri's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization.

"We will have three college students give their testimonies, plus our guest speaker, Ron Coleman of Central Academy and a former Southeast athlete, is phenomenal."

The Fields of Faith website, www.fieldsoffaith.com, proclaims the annual event's mission is straightforward.

"Students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral rally point where a community can come together for a student-led event," reports the website.

Mike Litzelfelner of Jackson is area director of the 16-county Southeast Missouri FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and is the organizer of Wednesday's Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium.
Mike Litzelfelner of Jackson is area director of the 16-county Southeast Missouri FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and is the organizer of Wednesday's Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium.Southeast Missourian file

Students scheduled to speak at the 7 p.m. gathering:

  • Seth Waters, golfer, Mineral Area College and former Jackson High School football running back.
  • Nygal Russell, men's basketball guard, SEMO
  • Alyson Tucker, women's softball infielder, SEMO.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"(Tucker) came to know Christ just before last year's Fields of Faith event," said Litzelfelner, who explained the video board will be in operation and a worship band will lead attendees in song.

"Each of (the students) expressed a strong interest and wanted to share their stories."

Getting access

Litzelfelner said because of the safety shutdown of the 91-year-old stadium's south grandstand, attendees will be directed to the north grandstand instead and the gates facing Broadway will be closed.

Wysiwyg image

"People can enter through the east end zone gates and also the north gates, which are at the top of the north side bleachers," Litzelfelner said, noting the Fields of Faith event will adhere to SEMO's Protect the Nest COVID-19 protocols.

Litzelfelner said since the pandemic remains a concern, he is making no specific prediction about turnout for the 2021 event.

"Across the nation, in 2019, there were more than 600 fields open on this one night across America for Fields of Faith and in 2020, the number was around 300," he said. "Whoever comes will have a great night in the Lord."

Seth Waters of Jackson will give his testimony at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. A golfer at Mineral Area College, Waters is seen here running the ball during Jackson High School's football victory over Farmington, Oct. 4, 2019.
Seth Waters of Jackson will give his testimony at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. A golfer at Mineral Area College, Waters is seen here running the ball during Jackson High School's football victory over Farmington, Oct. 4, 2019.Southeast Missourian file
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy