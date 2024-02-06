Fields of Faith returns to historic Houck Stadium on SEMO campus

The period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood.
The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith event at Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Stadium said it is these young people from all over the region the free event hopes to reach this evening.
"Of course, the public is invited, folks of any age," said Mike Litzelfelner of Jackson, the local Fields of Faith veteran organizer and area director of Southeast Missouri's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization.
"We will have three college students give their testimonies, plus our guest speaker, Ron Coleman of Central Academy and a former Southeast athlete, is phenomenal."
The Fields of Faith website, www.fieldsoffaith.com, proclaims the annual event's mission is straightforward.
"Students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral rally point where a community can come together for a student-led event," reports the website.
Students scheduled to speak at the 7 p.m. gathering:
"(Tucker) came to know Christ just before last year's Fields of Faith event," said Litzelfelner, who explained the video board will be in operation and a worship band will lead attendees in song.
"Each of (the students) expressed a strong interest and wanted to share their stories."
Litzelfelner said because of the safety shutdown of the 91-year-old stadium's south grandstand, attendees will be directed to the north grandstand instead and the gates facing Broadway will be closed.
"People can enter through the east end zone gates and also the north gates, which are at the top of the north side bleachers," Litzelfelner said, noting the Fields of Faith event will adhere to SEMO's Protect the Nest COVID-19 protocols.
Litzelfelner said since the pandemic remains a concern, he is making no specific prediction about turnout for the 2021 event.
"Across the nation, in 2019, there were more than 600 fields open on this one night across America for Fields of Faith and in 2020, the number was around 300," he said. "Whoever comes will have a great night in the Lord."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.