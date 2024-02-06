Fields of Faith: Overcoming adversity through Christ

On a windy evening at venerable Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University, a COVID-impacted crowd of 250 gathered for the annual Fields of Faith event Wednesday, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

Crowden’s path

Jackson High School senior Grace Crowden talked of difficult days for her as an athlete.

“I tore the ACL in my knee sophomore year and missed the season,” said Crowden, who told the crowd she will be on scholarship to play soccer at Southeast.

“Two weeks before my first game as a junior, I was released to play again — and then COVID wiped out that season,” she said.

Jackson High School soccer player Grace Crowden makes a testimony at Houck Stadium during the Fields of Faith event Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

“I felt God really let me down — and I was running a sprint in my mind trying to get back to my love, to soccer,” Crowden said.

“I felt really lonely, questioning my faith, asking ‘Why is God doing this?’” she said.

“Finally,” Crowden said, “I gave my life to Him and told God it was all up to Him.

“I felt God was telling me to slow down, to find the pace of grace,” she said.

“The teacher is always silent during the test but God is still there,” Crowden concluded.

Wallen’s heartbreak

Southeast sophomore softball outfielder Kimmy Wallen had a similar story, also tearing an ACL during high school.

The daughter of a youth pastor, “saved at a young age,” Wallen told of leading a girls’ Bible study Tuesday mornings.