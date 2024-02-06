All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 15, 2020

Fields of Faith: Overcoming adversity through Christ

On a windy evening at venerable Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University, a COVID-impacted crowd of 250 gathered for the annual Fields of Faith event Wednesday, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University football player Omardrick Douglas joins hands and prays with other attendees during the Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University football player Omardrick Douglas joins hands and prays with other attendees during the Fields of Faith event at Houck Stadium on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

On a windy evening at venerable Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University, a COVID-impacted crowd of 250 gathered for the annual Fields of Faith event Wednesday, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

Crowden’s path

Jackson High School senior Grace Crowden talked of difficult days for her as an athlete.

“I tore the ACL in my knee sophomore year and missed the season,” said Crowden, who told the crowd she will be on scholarship to play soccer at Southeast.

“Two weeks before my first game as a junior, I was released to play again — and then COVID wiped out that season,” she said.

Jackson High School soccer player Grace Crowden makes a testimony at Houck Stadium during the Fields of Faith event Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson High School soccer player Grace Crowden makes a testimony at Houck Stadium during the Fields of Faith event Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

“I felt God really let me down — and I was running a sprint in my mind trying to get back to my love, to soccer,” Crowden said.

“I felt really lonely, questioning my faith, asking ‘Why is God doing this?’” she said.

“Finally,” Crowden said, “I gave my life to Him and told God it was all up to Him.

“I felt God was telling me to slow down, to find the pace of grace,” she said.

“The teacher is always silent during the test but God is still there,” Crowden concluded.

Wallen’s heartbreak

Southeast sophomore softball outfielder Kimmy Wallen had a similar story, also tearing an ACL during high school.

The daughter of a youth pastor, “saved at a young age,” Wallen told of leading a girls’ Bible study Tuesday mornings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I asked the Lord why He was doing this to me — because I was doing His work, so why?” Wallen asked rhetorically.

The Park Hills Central graduate said she also discovered, a week before high school graduation, that her grandfather had lung cancer.

“I was mad at God all over again,” said Wallen, who also mentioned she broke up with a three-year boyfriend at around the same time.

Leaning on the words of Romans 5:8: “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us,” Wallen told attendees that if they feel lost to be comforted.

“The Lord,” she said, “wants to transform your heart.”

Douglas’ struggle

Southeast senior football player Omardrick Douglas of Louisville, Kentucky, told of suffering bouts of depression and anxiety during his freshman year at the university, the first time he said he’d ever been away from home.

“I was on the 10th floor of Towers South (dormitory) and the room got cold,” Douglas, an outside linebacker for the Redhawks, recalled.

“This was the day I decided to get out of the driver’s seat of my life and into the passenger seat,” he said.

Omardrick assured attendees of a personal conviction.

“Jesus loves you for you — you don’t have to be anyone else.”

Notes

  • Keynote speaker was former Southeast fullback Nick Grassi of Jackson, who works with Project 200, a Christian men’s discipleship organization.
  • Redhawks head football coach Tom Matukewicz attended the event with his wife, Lenna.

“Young people pick me up,” said Coach Tuke, adding that events such as Fields of Faith “get my heart right and get me ready for tomorrow.”

  • Saxony Lutheran student Maddox Murphy set the tone early, greeting attendees with an acknowledgment of the ongoing global pandemic.
  • The crowd was markedly smaller than in 2019, when an estimated 700 people gathered for the event.
  • Some of those gathered for Fields of Faith were masked; others were not.
  • Social distancing was largely not observed despite FCA’s request to maintain health protocols.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy