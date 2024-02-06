Fewer Missourians with quake coverage in high-risk New Madrid zone

Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) reported this week a new historic low for the region known as New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).

DCI officials said Monday insurance coverage in Missouri's highest risk location has fallen by nearly 50% since 2000, from 60.2% to 11.4%.

NMSZ is reported to be the most active seismic area in the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains and covers portions of five states: Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas, West Tennessee, West Kentucky and Southern Illinois.

The 150-mile-long seismic zone includes an area southward from Cairo, Illinois, and through Haiti, Caruthersville, and New Madrid in Missouri.

At presstime, the most recently recorded earthquake in Southeast Missouri occurred during the last seven days -- a 1.3 magnitude event 3 miles south of Dexter, Missouri, in Stoddard County.

A quake below a 2.5 in magnitude, which occurs in the U.S. by the millions according to Michigan Tech University, usually cannot be felt but can be picked up by seismograph.

Premium shock

DCI said increased insurance costs and misinformation lie at the heart of the drop in NMSZ coverage.