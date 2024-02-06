Festival time in Cape: Thousands attend annual River Campus event

Parked cars lined the streets near the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus and shuttles were working overtime during this year’s annual Summer Arts Festival on Saturday.

Nearly all designated parking lots were full or rapidly reaching capacity by 11 a.m., triggered by the 1,000 attendees that had already made their way onto the campus, according to Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of Southeast’s College of Arts and Media.

The “Entertainment Tent,” one of several red and white striped outdoor shelters blowing in the wind, served as a brief theater for the cast of “Newsies.” They sung a snippet from the show, “Once and For All,” to a near-capacity crowd. Lydia Gentry, aka Dragoness, also performed several rock tunes — including a cover of Rush’s “Subdivisions” — through vocals and her electric violin.

One-man performer Timothy Mooney, clad in jester’s outfit, displayed his Shakespearean skills through comedies and tragedies during “Little Bit o’ Shakespeare” in the Rust Flexible Theatre.

Mooney said the idea came from another show where he performs one monologue from every Shakespeare play at random.

“What I wanted to do was grab all of the most fun monologues, all of the stuff that’s really accessible, so that students can get it, along with the adults,” he said onstage before the start of his performance.

Mooney has performed in 47 states.

And although the daylong event encompasses aerial arts and show tunes, it also offered attendees a hodgepodge of hands-on activities.

Missouri Department of Conservation regional supervisor A.J. Hendershott was working on a colorful finger-weaving project in Crisp Museum — a strap for his quiver.

It’s a technique that has been around since the mound builders were present in Southeast Missouri, “and maybe even before that,” he said.

“We know they were doing this back a long time ago. I have some fibers that are dyed with different types of native plants,” he said holding strands that had been stained with river cane and elm bark.

Hendershott said he focuses a lot on communication and education aspects of conservation. His goal was to reach a “little different audience” Saturday.