January 6, 2018

Ferry connecting Missouri, Kentucky closed due to ice

Associated Press

HICKMAN, Ky. -- A ferry that connects Missouri with Kentucky has stopped operating temporarily because of ice flow on the Mississippi River.

Kentucky transportation officials said Friday chunks of ice coming from the upper Mississippi have become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said he expects the ferry to be closed for perhaps two or three days, until warmer weather bring improved river conditions.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Highway 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry provides the only direct route between the two states.

Motorists can check on the ferry's status by calling (731) 693-0210.

Pertinent address:

Dorena, Mo.

Hickman, Ky.

