FEMA approves Bootheel disaster declaration

Federal authorities have approved a disaster declaration for seven Southeast Missouri counties.
Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the request from Gov. Mike Parson for the counties to receive federal aid in the wake of Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes that caused at least $27 million in damage in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties.
"This federal disaster assistance will help relieve the financial strain on Missouri communities that were significantly impacted by the storms and help repair severe damage sustained by some Missouri electric power cooperatives and other essential public facilities," Parson said Tuesday.
FEMA's approval means local governments and eligible nonprofits in the affected counties will receive reimbursements for emergency protective measures, response costs and repairs to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
All requests for public assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the Jan. 10 disaster declaration date.
On Dec. 10, severe storms and six confirmed tornadoes in Missouri killed two people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, as well as 20 large transmission towers and lines that move power between New Madrid, Missouri, and Dell, Arkansas.
