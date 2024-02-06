FEMA approves Bootheel disaster declaration

Federal authorities have approved a disaster declaration for seven Southeast Missouri counties.

Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the request from Gov. Mike Parson for the counties to receive federal aid in the wake of Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes that caused at least $27 million in damage in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties.

"This federal disaster assistance will help relieve the financial strain on Missouri communities that were significantly impacted by the storms and help repair severe damage sustained by some Missouri electric power cooperatives and other essential public facilities," Parson said Tuesday.