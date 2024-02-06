All sections
September 9, 2020

Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in connection to the incident, according to an arrest warrant signed Saturday by Judge Scott A. Lipke...

Ben Matthews
Kaydence K. Robertson
Kaydence K. Robertson

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday.

Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in connection to the incident, according to an arrest warrant signed Saturday by Judge Scott A. Lipke.

According to a probable-cause document written by Cape Girardeau police officer Brendon Whitlock, the alleged victim told police she had exchanged social-media messages with Robertson regarding the purchase of a firearm.

The alleged victim was picked up from her residence by “an unknown male driver and Robertson” and began speaking with Robertson about purchasing a firearm from him, according to the probable-cause statement.

The document stated Robertson told the victim they would be taking a “detour” before the driver stopped in an alleyway in the 400 block of Bellevue Street and two other men approached the vehicle.

“The male driver and Robertson then exited the vehicle and displayed firearms and removed the victim from the vehicle at gunpoint,” Whitlock stated. “The victim stated they searched her person and removed $500.00 from her purse. All four males then entered the vehicle and fled from the scene.”

Robertson was taken into custody Friday but denied having any knowledge about or involvement in the robbery, according to the probable-cause statement. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

