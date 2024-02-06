The alleged victim was picked up from her residence by “an unknown male driver and Robertson” and began speaking with Robertson about purchasing a firearm from him, according to the probable-cause statement.

The document stated Robertson told the victim they would be taking a “detour” before the driver stopped in an alleyway in the 400 block of Bellevue Street and two other men approached the vehicle.

“The male driver and Robertson then exited the vehicle and displayed firearms and removed the victim from the vehicle at gunpoint,” Whitlock stated. “The victim stated they searched her person and removed $500.00 from her purse. All four males then entered the vehicle and fled from the scene.”

Robertson was taken into custody Friday but denied having any knowledge about or involvement in the robbery, according to the probable-cause statement. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.