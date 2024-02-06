All sections
NewsNovember 27, 2023

Feed My Starving Children packing event to be held this weekend

The Feed My Starving Children packaging event will be held from Friday, Dec.1, through Sunday, Dec 3, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for 14 years. The program, a Christian not-for-profit, was started in 1987 and coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Marshall Abner, 16, scoops rice during the Feed My Starving Children event Dec. 4, 2022, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This year's event will be held Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Osage Centre.
Marshall Abner, 16, scoops rice during the Feed My Starving Children event Dec. 4, 2022, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This year's event will be held Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Osage Centre.

The Feed My Starving Children packaging event will be held from Friday, Dec.1, through Sunday, Dec 3, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for 14 years. The program, a Christian not-for-profit, was started in 1987 and coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries.

Linda Watts, one of the program's committee members, said the event is a great event for people to serve during the Christmas season.

"It's a great event, an alternative event for us that we can actually serve and do for other people. So that you know our theme, Christmas is not your birthday. This is a way for us to really be able to pour into a mission outside of ourselves."

According to Watts, since 2009 when La Croix Church became involved with Feed My Starving Children, they have made more than 9 million meals and have fed 25,230 children for a year.

All of the food comes from Feed My Starving Children to ensure it isn't contaminated before being sent out internationally. The meals contain dried vegetables, proteins, rice and important nutrients packed into bags, which are then placed into boxes to be ready to transport.

Watts said the price of the meals have gone up, making each meal now cost 29 cents each.

Volunteers shifts begin Friday night, with some times being dedicated to setup and cleanup. Those interested in volunteering may sign up for a slot at www.lacroixchurch.org/events/feed-my-starving-children.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

