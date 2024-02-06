Feed My Starving Children packing event to be held this weekend

The Feed My Starving Children packaging event will be held from Friday, Dec.1, through Sunday, Dec 3, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for 14 years. The program, a Christian not-for-profit, was started in 1987 and coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries.

Linda Watts, one of the program's committee members, said the event is a great event for people to serve during the Christmas season.

"It's a great event, an alternative event for us that we can actually serve and do for other people. So that you know our theme, Christmas is not your birthday. This is a way for us to really be able to pour into a mission outside of ourselves."