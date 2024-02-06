Feds change name of Squaw Creek refuge despite objections

MOUND CITY, Mo. -- Despite strong opposition from some area residents and a U.S. congressman, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it is changing the name of the Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge in northwest Missouri because the term "squaw" is considered offensive.

The new name is Loess Bluff National Wildlife Refuge, in recognition of nearby hills that stretch about 30 miles south of St. Joseph to northern Iowa, according to a news release from agency director Dan Ashe.

Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents the district where the refuge is, has led opposition to the name change and vowed Wednesday to do what he could to reverse the decision.

The refuge, with about 7,400 acres of wetlands, grasslands, and forests in the Missouri River flood plain, is an important stop for thousands of migrating birds.