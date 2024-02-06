All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 11, 2023

Federal agency to conduct damage assessments in wake of tornado

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week. Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that the federal agency would be working with local partners and the State Emergency Management Agency to determine whether home and business owners, renters and not-for-profits in the area affected by the twister are eligible for low-interest disaster loans.. ...

Nathan English
Glen Allen, Missouri, residents look over damage Wednesday, April 5, that was left by a tornado that went through Bollinger County.
Glen Allen, Missouri, residents look over damage Wednesday, April 5, that was left by a tornado that went through Bollinger County.Megan Burke

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week.

Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that the federal agency would be working with local partners and the State Emergency Management Agency to determine whether home and business owners, renters and not-for-profits in the area affected by the twister are eligible for low-interest disaster loans.

"SEMA's regional coordinators have been on the ground helping local emergency managers document extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes and businesses. Volunteers are working to help their neighbors, but there's a clear need for assistance to help families and businesses recover," Parson said in the release.

The EF2 tornado swept through the Glenn Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday, April 5, killing five and injuring five more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to an initial damage report, of 133 area homes surveyed, 87 were damaged and 12 were destroyed by the storm. An area church and a fire station were also ravaged by the tornado.

SEMA director Jim Remillard requested the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments be conducted. The state agency submitted a formal request for federal assistance Friday, April 7. A damage assessment team is expected to begin surveying the area Tuesday, April 11, according to the release.

SEMA's Emergency Human Services team is coordinating a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at the Bollinger County Health Department, 107 Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri.

The center is a "one-stop shop" that pools recovery resources from not-for-profits and state and local agencies.

Those seeking shelter and food may visit the American Red Cross shelter at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St. in Marble Hill.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy