Federal agency to conduct damage assessments in wake of tornado

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week.
Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that the federal agency would be working with local partners and the State Emergency Management Agency to determine whether home and business owners, renters and not-for-profits in the area affected by the twister are eligible for low-interest disaster loans.
"SEMA's regional coordinators have been on the ground helping local emergency managers document extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes and businesses. Volunteers are working to help their neighbors, but there's a clear need for assistance to help families and businesses recover," Parson said in the release.
The EF2 tornado swept through the Glenn Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday, April 5, killing five and injuring five more.
According to an initial damage report, of 133 area homes surveyed, 87 were damaged and 12 were destroyed by the storm. An area church and a fire station were also ravaged by the tornado.
SEMA director Jim Remillard requested the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments be conducted. The state agency submitted a formal request for federal assistance Friday, April 7. A damage assessment team is expected to begin surveying the area Tuesday, April 11, according to the release.
SEMA's Emergency Human Services team is coordinating a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at the Bollinger County Health Department, 107 Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri.
The center is a "one-stop shop" that pools recovery resources from not-for-profits and state and local agencies.
Those seeking shelter and food may visit the American Red Cross shelter at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St. in Marble Hill.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.