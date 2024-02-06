Federal agency to conduct damage assessments in wake of tornado

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week.

Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that the federal agency would be working with local partners and the State Emergency Management Agency to determine whether home and business owners, renters and not-for-profits in the area affected by the twister are eligible for low-interest disaster loans.

"SEMA's regional coordinators have been on the ground helping local emergency managers document extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes and businesses. Volunteers are working to help their neighbors, but there's a clear need for assistance to help families and businesses recover," Parson said in the release.

The EF2 tornado swept through the Glenn Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday, April 5, killing five and injuring five more.