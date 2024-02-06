The FBI reports "foreign actors" are likely to use "information manipulation tactics" leading up to the general elections Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This information came in a joint news release from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). In a second release, the two agencies report it unlikely malicious cyber activity against election infrastructure will disrupt or prevent voting.

The release states foreign actors may intensify efforts to influence outcomes of the 2022 midterm elections by circulating or amplifying reports of real or alleged malicious cyber activity on election infrastructure.

The release goes on to state the FBI and CISA have no reporting to suggest cyber activity has ever prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot, compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, or affected the accuracy of voter registration information. Any attempts tracked by FBI and CISA have remained localized and were blocked or successfully mitigated with minimal or no disruption to election processes.

The agencies warn, as with previous election cycles, foreign actors continue to knowingly spread false claims regarding voter suppression, voter or ballot fraud and election infrastructure to promote social discord and distrust in U.S. democratic processes and institutions. Such claims attempt to influence public opinion of the elections' legitimacy and may include attempts to incite violence.