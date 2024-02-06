FBI seeks information about crimes perpetrated by deceased murderer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to forward information of any crimes possibly perpetrated by a deceased murderer.

Richard William Davis — who used several aliases, including “Dick,” “Nash” and “William Davis” — died in 2012 at the age of 70. Authorities linked him to the 1974 homicide of a young girl in Missoula, Montana, and the 1973 attempted abduction of an 8-year-old girl in New York.

Though Davis primarily resided in Pennsylvania and South Dakota in the 1960s, New York in the 1970s and Arkansas in the 1970s until his death, he traveled extensively across the country, including Missouri.