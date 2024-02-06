FBI: Scammers fooling victims by spoofing FBI phone numbers

One of the latest scams to hit phone lines involves scammers “spoofing” or fraudulently displaying the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s real telephone number on the victim’s caller ID, according to a Tuesday news release from the FBI’s St. Louis and Kansas City divisions.

“A St. Louis County victim was scammed out of more than $100,000,” the release stated. “The scammers posed as special agents from an FBI satellite office of the FBI Kansas City Division.”

According to the release, the perpetrators said the victim’s Social Security number had been stolen and used to make purchases in the victim’s name. The scammers then instructed the victim to wire their life savings to the “FBI” for safe keeping.