FBI, Justice Department to investigate St. Louis-area police

ST. LOUIS -- A federal investigation will look into possible civil-rights violations by police in the St. Louis area in the two months since protests broke out after a white former police officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black suspect.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the investigation in a statement Monday. The FBI and the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis also will help with the investigation. The statement did not specify which police agencies beyond St. Louis city will be examined and Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley declined to comment. St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire said his department has not been informed it is part of the investigation.

Protest leaders, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay and others called for a federal investigation. More than 300 people have been arrested at protests since Sept. 15, when a judge ruled Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Several of those arrested have alleged heavy-handed tactics and even taunting by police. Protests have occurred in multiple law-enforcement jurisdictions throughout the St. Louis region.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a protest leader who is among those who have been arrested, said he wasn't optimistic the investigation will do any good after what he called decades of mistreatment of blacks by St. Louis-area police.

"Blacks have lived daily under the threat of police violence and misconduct," Gray said.

Two of the protests drew large numbers of arrests: About 120 people were arrested in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 17, and 22 were arrested at the St. Louis Galleria shopping mall in the St. Louis County town of Richmond Heights on Sept. 23.

Journalists and other onlookers have been among those arrested. St. Louis police used a tactic known as "kettling" that forces people into an increasingly smaller area during the Sept. 17 arrests, which occurred after protesters hurled rocks and other objects at police and broke out windows at several downtown businesses.