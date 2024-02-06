Father's Day weekend events at Beggs Family Farm

Beggs Family Farm will be allowing any father free entry Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, in celebration of Father's Day.

Beggs Family Farm is holding its Spring into Summer Festival on the next two weekends — this Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays during this time.

During the Spring into Summer Festival, guests will be able to meet baby animals, such as goats, chicks and lambs. Visitors will also be able to stroll through the grown rows of zinnias and sunflowers, with opportunities to take photos and pick their own bouquets.