Fate of Southwest Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed

Hearings are again on hold in the State of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students.

Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and today to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set.

Pyle also granted the request of Agape attorney John Schultz to appoint a guardian ad litem for each boy at Agape. A guardian ad litem represents the child's interest in court. Pyle also agreed with Schultz's request that the parents be made parties in the case and the state identify students rather than using only their initials.

"We are pleased that the judge granted all the relief that we requested," Schultz said. "Agape remains open, and it is committed to safely caring for and educating the students."

Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for Schmitt, said the office is reviewing Pyle's decision.

"We are still fully committed to protecting the health and safety of the students at Agape Boarding School, and we're not giving up on those students," Nuelle said in a statement.

Schmitt's office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it "an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape." Later that month, the Republican speaker of the Missouri House, Rob Vescovo, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore in Kansas City also urging closure of Agape.