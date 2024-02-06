Farm-to-table dinner event to be held at Baetje Farms

Baetje Farms will be hosting a farm-to-table dinner event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Baetje Famrs is located at 8932 Jackson School Road in Bloomsdale, Missouri.
The dinner features ingredients from local farms and vendors, including Baetje Farms' award-winning goat cheeses.
There will be a three-course meal for all those attending. Starters include artisan bread with apricot basil butter or a strawberry spinach salad with feta cheese and candied nuts drizzled with a berry vinaigrette. The main course options will be whiskey sorghum-glazed ribs and slow-grilled whiskey sorghum-glazed chicken. Both options will be paired with parsley butter potatoes and grilled corn. For dessert, there is a choice between peach sorbet and peach cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream.
All courses will be paired with Italian wine that has been hand-selected by the Baetje Italian wine sommelier.
Tickets for the event are $89 for general admission. For a table of eight, the total is discounted for a cost of $605.20. Tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-table-dinner-tickets-663675841307?fbclid=IwAR2gfxsxg0LbHD22D7f3vTYnbHg9DgwDQpxNZ0B5Otr8QCQonhbTskp1C-Q.
