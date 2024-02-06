Fans mourn Billy, the I-55 goat

He stood majestic on the bluffs overlooking Interstate 55 mile marker 152.8, capturing the attention and adoration of thousands of travelers over the past few years. A shaggy white goat with dark markings on his face ï¿½ Billy ï¿½ belonged to no one but nevertheless developed quite a following.

The ï¿½Goat on I-55ï¿½ Facebook page had more than 6,000 follows and nearly 6,000 likes, and a post announcing Billyï¿½s death over the weekend of apparent natural causes garnered more than 1,100 comments as of Monday afternoon.

Page moderator Judy Snyder said the post was seen more than 180,000 times.

Several responses to the news of Billyï¿½s passing lamented he wouldnï¿½t be part of the I-55 landscape during drives to and from holiday events this year.

Still others noted watching for Billy was a fun family activity they will miss.

In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. Submitted photo

Thatï¿½s not surprising to Snyder, who set the page up about two years ago after noticing the goat on a trip north to St. Louis with her sister for a medical treatment.

ï¿½I made a mental note of the mile marker, and on the way home, there he was again,ï¿½ Snyder said of Billy.

And as she and her sister continued making trips, she said, theyï¿½d look for him, and considered him a good omen.

On one trip, she snapped a picture, she said, and on a whim, started the Facebook page.

ï¿½It just exploded,ï¿½ she said.