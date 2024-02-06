All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 13, 2018

Fans mourn Billy, the I-55 goat

He stood majestic on the bluffs overlooking Interstate 55 mile marker 152.8, capturing the attention and adoration of thousands of travelers over the past few years. A shaggy white goat with dark markings on his face ï¿½ Billy ï¿½ belonged to no one but nevertheless developed quite a following...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.
In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.Submitted photo

He stood majestic on the bluffs overlooking Interstate 55 mile marker 152.8, capturing the attention and adoration of thousands of travelers over the past few years. A shaggy white goat with dark markings on his face ï¿½ Billy ï¿½ belonged to no one but nevertheless developed quite a following.

The ï¿½Goat on I-55ï¿½ Facebook page had more than 6,000 follows and nearly 6,000 likes, and a post announcing Billyï¿½s death over the weekend of apparent natural causes garnered more than 1,100 comments as of Monday afternoon.

Page moderator Judy Snyder said the post was seen more than 180,000 times.

Several responses to the news of Billyï¿½s passing lamented he wouldnï¿½t be part of the I-55 landscape during drives to and from holiday events this year.

Still others noted watching for Billy was a fun family activity they will miss.

In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.
In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.Submitted photo

Thatï¿½s not surprising to Snyder, who set the page up about two years ago after noticing the goat on a trip north to St. Louis with her sister for a medical treatment.

ï¿½I made a mental note of the mile marker, and on the way home, there he was again,ï¿½ Snyder said of Billy.

And as she and her sister continued making trips, she said, theyï¿½d look for him, and considered him a good omen.

On one trip, she snapped a picture, she said, and on a whim, started the Facebook page.

ï¿½It just exploded,ï¿½ she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.
In this undated photo, Billy the goat is seen near Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.Submitted photo

People from all over the world have followed the page, she said, including people in Indonesia and Mumbai.

But, she said, what really surprised ï¿½ and gratified ï¿½ her was the heartfelt messages sheï¿½s received from people who saw Billy.

ï¿½With all the division in this country, the nasty things people are saying, thereï¿½s this one silly goat on a bluff in the middle of the United States that people are enthralled with,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Regardless of your ilk, everybody likes the goat. It was just heartwarming to me to be part of that.ï¿½

Because, she said, ï¿½Frankly, weï¿½re not all driving up for a Cardinals game every week.ï¿½

Many people, more than sheï¿½d realized, make regular medical trips to St. Louis, she said.

ï¿½We related on a level that I donï¿½t think everyone gets,ï¿½ she said.

Snyder didnï¿½t own the goat, she said. No one did. He was a wild creature, and lived near a family in Ste. Genevieve County who fed him when heï¿½d venture near.

In the Facebook post, dated Nov. 10, Billyï¿½s date of death was given as Thursday, Nov. 8, of apparent natural causes.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy