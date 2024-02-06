Family's Christmas tradition is to give gifts to strangers

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Santa got a little help in downtown Lawrence from a family handing out bright red gift bags to strangers in a busy shopping area.Scott Sloyer and his adult children, Tyler and Rachel, hit busy Massachusetts Street on Monday, distributing about 40 bags, each of them filled with about $15 worth of useful items, including a blanket, two pairs of socks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and snacks. The family began the tradition of handing out gifts to those who may be in need when they lived in St.Louis.