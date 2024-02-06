Family works to bring Levi's Adventure Trail to Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — This weekend marked 11 years since the Collom family lost Levi. Levi Stephen Collom died of sudden unexpected death in childhood, also known as SUDC, on March 18, 2012.

The logo for Levi's Adventure Trail. Submitted

Levi's family has kept his memory alive and ensured he will always be remembered. The family intends to bring Levi's Adventure Trail to Sikeston after opening an adventure path in November 2017 at Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau.

The project is part of the regeneration of downtown Sikeston, which is full of activities. The playground expansion will cost $300,000.

The Levi's Adventure Trail in Sikeston will be an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground. Levi's Children's Charity has given $100,000 in playground equipment, as well as in-kind infrastructure support from the City of Sikeston.

The city has also applied for a 50% matching federal grant from the Land Water Conservation Fund. Should the grant be awarded, it will be an additional $150,000.

Family connection

Viney Mosley, Levi's maternal grandmother and president of Levi's Children's Charity, has lived in Cape Girardeau for several years, but is originally from Sikeston.

Mosley stressed the importance of providing a playground for children and families to enjoy, as well as bringing Levi's legacy to the people of Sikeston.

"Levi went to SAHEC (Southeast Missouri State University-Sikeston) for preschool and our family is from Sikeston, and Levi's dad, mom and uncle have business in town, " Mosley said. "And for me, I graduated in 1968, and in 1966, I was initiated into Red Peppers, and we always used to go downtown, to American Legion Park. The Cotton Carnival was downtown; the beauty pageants were all there, and the fish stand was downtown. It was a community gathering place downtown, and it still is to some extent. They still have a lot of events downtown."

She continued: "So, yeah, downtown Sikeston, that's what it is for me, it means growing up down here, and, like, my children, too, they grew up here. So it's important that we have something in Sikeston."

Ellie Collom, Levi's mother and vice president of Levi's Children's Charity, said she and her brother, Jim Woods, grew up in Sikeston, and that when they were younger, there were enjoyable activities for children downtown, so she wanted to create a fun location for the kids in the area.

"We grew up in Sikeston, and when we were younger, so many fun things happened downtown. Our dad also had a business downtown, which he opened in the '70s, and now we have our own businesses downtown, Quick Chek II and J&E Wholesale Outlets," Collom said. "We feel very connected to downtown, and we felt this was the perfect place to build it."

Mosley said they had always wanted to create a playground in Sikeston and knew that eventually they would, but they weren't sure when since it didn't feel like the perfect time, but it was her son, Levi's uncle, Woods, who piqued their interest even more.

Mosley also said Woods took his sons downtown to Sikeston one day to play in the new Depro Fountain, and Woods saw that there wasn't much else for youngsters to do.

"So Jim suggested it," Mosley said.

Mosley said adding the playground will also help the downtown area and make it even more beautiful.

"The playground will make the downtown beautiful," Mosley said. "It will help bring more people downtown, and it will be attractive."