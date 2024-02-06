Family wants new investigation in St. Louis police shooting

ST. LOUIS -- A state representative and the family of a man shot by St. Louis police are calling for a new investigation into the shooting.

Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. of St. Louis and the family of 25-year-old Cary Ball called on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Wednesday to lead a new investigation into the shooting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We don't feel like our questions were answered," said Ball's brother, Carlos Ball.

Officers Jason Chambers and Timothy Boyce shot Cary Ball more than 20 times in April 2013 after he crashed a car at the end of a police pursuit stemming from a traffic stop.

Police said Ball pointed a handgun at officers, but witnesses said they didn't see it.

"There are still a lot of questions surrounding what happened to my brother that night," Carlos Ball said. "Police say one thing; the witness statements totally contradict everything they said."

An FBI investigation concluded in 2014 officers were justified in using deadly force.