SIKESTON, Mo. — A 70-year family tradition in the Sikeston Jaycees has come full circle for Sikeston native Dwight "De" Bizzell.

"My dad (David Bizzell) was a Jaycee and my grandfather (Dwight) Crader was a Jaycee," Bizzell recalled.

So, it's only fitting Bizzell served as the general chairman of the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, which ran Wednesday through Saturday.

"It's just been a whirlwind of a year in a good way," Bizzell said, reflecting on his time as chairman. "I would say it's been the two most fun years of my Jaycee career."

Bizzell served as the general co-chairman of the rodeo in 2021 in preparation for him to serve as this year's general chairman.

"Responsibilities as general co-chair usually start that May or June before that year's rodeo," Bizzell said. "So, it's been a little over 700 days of prepping for being in the general co-chair role and then moving to the chairman role on the Saturday night of barrel racing last year."

Bizzell credited fellow Jaycees for making the past two years great ones.

"When you have a great group of guys who are willing to do whatever it takes to make this organization go, it makes your job that much easier — and I've been so honored to work beside them these past two years," he said.

Bizzell said the Sikeston Jaycees are a good not-for-profit organization and one he's glad he joined.

"I grew up sitting in box 143 (at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo) my whole life, and you see what the Jaycees did as a kid and then you learn what they do as an adult and think: 'I've got to be a part of it,'" said Bizzell, who is now 32.

Jaycees must be 21 before they can join, and when Bizzell turned 21, he didn't waste time joining. He was attending Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, at the time and traveled back and forth to Sikeston during rodeo time and then to participate as a Jaycee.

As this year's general chairman, Bizzell said he was proud to bring the mutton-busting event back to the rodeo.

"This past Saturday (Aug. 6), we introduced mutton-busting, so that was a project I've been wanting to do for the past few years," Bizzell said. "We had to build an arena downtown for the parade to end at, and there were a lot of logistics happening."

The Jaycees also watched rodeos on TV and traveled to some to study crowd pleasers and what other rodeos were doing that Sikeston could add to the show, he said.

"We could see how much the crowd got into the mutton-busting," Bizzell said.

He said he felt the inaugural event went over well.