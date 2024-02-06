Family offers reward in 2020 death of Butler County woman

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction of suspects in a 2020 Butler County, Missouri, homicide.

The body of 29-year-old Jessica Mackenzie Holland was found Sept. 17, 2020, in the area of Butler County Road 612.

Authorities learned of Holland's death at about 10 a.m. that day when the Butler County Sheriff's Department received a report from a passerby on the county road, according to a prior interview with Sheriff Mark Dobbs.

"We have suspects," Dobbs said. "We are at the 5-yard line, we just need a few more things to wrap up."

The family of the victim is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those involved.

"She was alive until they got to the dead end of the road," Jessica Holland's sister, Jordan Holland, said of what she believed happened the night of the murder.