Family offers reward in 2020 death of Butler County woman

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction of suspects in a 2020 Butler County, Missouri, homicide.
The body of 29-year-old Jessica Mackenzie Holland was found Sept. 17, 2020, in the area of Butler County Road 612.
Authorities learned of Holland's death at about 10 a.m. that day when the Butler County Sheriff's Department received a report from a passerby on the county road, according to a prior interview with Sheriff Mark Dobbs.
"We have suspects," Dobbs said. "We are at the 5-yard line, we just need a few more things to wrap up."
The family of the victim is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those involved.
"She was alive until they got to the dead end of the road," Jessica Holland's sister, Jordan Holland, said of what she believed happened the night of the murder.
Jordan Holland said she believes the suspects drove her sister to the dead end of the remote county road.
"They made her get out. And I know there was more than one person involved because there were different weapons used," she said. "But they shot her, I guess, when she got out of the vehicle and started running away and then on top of that, she was shot 22 times," Jordan Holland said. "Half of those gunshots, she was shot in the face."
An autopsy performed by Dr. Russell Deidiker in Farmington, Missouri, found Jessica Holland had been "shot multiple times," explained former Butler County Coroner Andy Moore in a prior interview.
County Road 612 is a remote stretch of gravel surrounded by fields and farmland.
"We just want answers and closure and we feel this might give them incentive to talk," Jordan Holland said.
Anyone with information may contact the Butler County Sheriff's Department at (573) 785-8444.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.