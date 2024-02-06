All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 24, 2023

Family offers reward in 2020 death of Butler County woman

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction of suspects in a 2020 Butler County, Missouri, homicide. The body of 29-year-old Jessica Mackenzie Holland was found Sept. 17, 2020, in the area of Butler County Road 612...

Misty Dejournett
Jessica Holland
Jessica Holland

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction of suspects in a 2020 Butler County, Missouri, homicide.

The body of 29-year-old Jessica Mackenzie Holland was found Sept. 17, 2020, in the area of Butler County Road 612.

Authorities learned of Holland's death at about 10 a.m. that day when the Butler County Sheriff's Department received a report from a passerby on the county road, according to a prior interview with Sheriff Mark Dobbs.

"We have suspects," Dobbs said. "We are at the 5-yard line, we just need a few more things to wrap up."

The family of the victim is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those involved.

"She was alive until they got to the dead end of the road," Jessica Holland's sister, Jordan Holland, said of what she believed happened the night of the murder.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jordan Holland said she believes the suspects drove her sister to the dead end of the remote county road.

"They made her get out. And I know there was more than one person involved because there were different weapons used," she said. "But they shot her, I guess, when she got out of the vehicle and started running away and then on top of that, she was shot 22 times," Jordan Holland said. "Half of those gunshots, she was shot in the face."

An autopsy performed by Dr. Russell Deidiker in Farmington, Missouri, found Jessica Holland had been "shot multiple times," explained former Butler County Coroner Andy Moore in a prior interview.

County Road 612 is a remote stretch of gravel surrounded by fields and farmland.

"We just want answers and closure and we feel this might give them incentive to talk," Jordan Holland said.

Anyone with information may contact the Butler County Sheriff's Department at (573) 785-8444.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy