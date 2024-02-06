Family of Lebanon officer who died from COVID-19 denied workers' comp

LEBANON, Mo. -- The family of a Lebanon police officer who died of COVID-19 has been denied workers' compensation, city officials said.

Officer Kendle Blackburn died Dec. 28 after a long battle with the virus. A release from Gov. Mike Parson's office at the time said Blackburn contracted the virus while on duty in November.

Lebanon officials were told last week the city's workers' compensation insurance provider, Missouri Employers Mutual, determined Blackburn's COVID-19 exposure and death "is not compensable under workers' compensation," The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Police Chief Byran Arnold said the decision seems to violate an emergency rule Parson signed in April last year allowing first-responders to receive workers' compensation if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they are quarantined because of it.

The rule assumes the first-responder contracted the virus while on duty. Previously, employees were required to prove they got sick or injured while at work.

Arnold also cited the Safeguarding America's First Responders Act, signed by former President Donald Trump in August, as another guarantee first- responders are protected if they contract COVID-19.