Family of baby born with biliary atresia asks for help

Weston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal — he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia.

Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old “miracle baby” Weston of Cape Girardeau County is now waiting for a liver transplant through SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

She said a fundraising goal is set for $45,000. The family is working closely with Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana, dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.