NewsOctober 16, 2019

Family of baby born with biliary atresia asks for help

Weston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal — he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia. Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old “miracle baby” Weston of Cape Girardeau County is now waiting for a liver transplant through SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Weston Engelen
Weston Engelen

Weston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal — he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia.

Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old “miracle baby” Weston of Cape Girardeau County is now waiting for a liver transplant through SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

She said a fundraising goal is set for $45,000. The family is working closely with Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana, dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.

So far, $26,000 has been raised, Hoffman said, but Weston’s expenses will be lifelong, even after the transplant, she said.

“He’s sick, but he’s well enough to be at home, at least,” Hoffman said.

Two fundraising events are set to aid the residual financial strain of the family. A dinner and auction is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold and a “10% Tuesday” event will be held Nov. 26 at Gordonville Grill in Gordonville.

