NewsApril 27, 2020

False report of active shooter in Cape prompts brief lockdowns of nearby businesses, residences

After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded. A flurry of local fire and police personnel responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, where some residents were evacuated as tactically-equipped officers investigated the call...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department remove tactical gear after investigating a false report of an active shooter situation Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. The call was determined to have been a hoax after a search of the apartment complex and the area was conducted and no caller or victim was located, according to an update from police later in the afternoon.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department remove tactical gear after investigating a false report of an active shooter situation Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. The call was determined to have been a hoax after a search of the apartment complex and the area was conducted and no caller or victim was located, according to an update from police later in the afternoon.BEN MATTHEWS

After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded.

A flurry of local fire and police personnel responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, where some residents were evacuated as tactically-equipped officers investigated the call.

According to information shared by the department, the department’s communications unit received a call from a man who stated he had just shot his wife and would shoot others in the apartment complex they were in.

Initially, the department issued a post on social media advising the public of the police presence in the area and asking residents of nearby homes and businesses to remain inside. The post was later updated to clarify the situation.

“As always, the public’s safety is our top priority and until we knew the scope of the situation, we had to advise people to remain in their residences,” the updated post stated.

According to the post, the situation is now contained, and police are continuing to investigate the source of the call.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel are seen staged behind police units equipped with tactical gear during a report of an active shooter Sunday at an apartment complex near Route W in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel are seen staged behind police units equipped with tactical gear during a report of an active shooter Sunday at an apartment complex near Route W in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Local News
