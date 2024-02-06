After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded.
A flurry of local fire and police personnel responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, where some residents were evacuated as tactically-equipped officers investigated the call.
According to information shared by the department, the department’s communications unit received a call from a man who stated he had just shot his wife and would shoot others in the apartment complex they were in.
Initially, the department issued a post on social media advising the public of the police presence in the area and asking residents of nearby homes and businesses to remain inside. The post was later updated to clarify the situation.
“As always, the public’s safety is our top priority and until we knew the scope of the situation, we had to advise people to remain in their residences,” the updated post stated.
According to the post, the situation is now contained, and police are continuing to investigate the source of the call.