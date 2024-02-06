After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded.

A flurry of local fire and police personnel responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, where some residents were evacuated as tactically-equipped officers investigated the call.

According to information shared by the department, the department’s communications unit received a call from a man who stated he had just shot his wife and would shoot others in the apartment complex they were in.