Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves.
On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer.
He had spent the previous decade with Saint Francis Healthcare System and had been the vice president of support services there since 2017.
"This place is special," Wilferth said of the health care system. "It's very dear to my heart ... so a decision to leave this was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make."
About half a year ago, Wilferth said a Chateau Girardeau board member contacted him to see whether he'd be interested in the CEO role.
"And I said I would definitely pray about it, because I want to be where God wants me to be, for me and my wife," he said.
They prayed and didn't sense any red flags, so Wilferth wanted to learn more about the ministry, passion and mission of the retirement community.
"I went and sat down with their board ... and we just talked through it, and I kind of did all the talking," he said. "... We hit it off because our hearts are in the same way. It's faith-based, it was founded faith-based, and I walked away from that first meeting with the feeling of helping them (the residents) finish well."
He said he felt like God was impressing on him that he could help residents find comfort in the twilight of their lives.
Wilferth had never intended to leave Saint Francis, but as someone who said he is passionate about helping people, it was an opportunity he couldn't ignore.
The catalyst for change happened around two months ago, Wilferth said. Saint Francis president and CEO Justin Davison had told executives they should "do what only they can do."
Wilferth began to reflect on how talented the people he oversees are and how making sure they are equipped to do what only they can do is his goal at work.
He took the concept home to his wife, Chrisy, who said only he could be her husband, his parents' son and the father of his children.
Soon after, at church, his pastor presented a sermon about the need to keep walking instead of running. That way, one can notice need and hurt and address it instead of rushing past it.
Wilferth said he was convinced the best parts of him were not being focused on his family.
Davison had stressed the importance of a good work-life balance, and so Wilferth decided on his next steps.
"It's going to be busy, there's no doubt," he said. "I'm kind of jumping from one frying pan to the next frying pan, I get it, but long term I think it's a great move for me. Personally, I think I've got a lot to offer that God has taught me over the last 55 years."
Wilferth said he wants to make life for the residents of Chateau Girardeau as fun as possible.
"That last chapter of life, or the fourth quarter of life, or the eighteenth hole of life ... doesn't have to be drab, gloomy and fearful. It can be fun; it can be energetic. It should be," Wilferth said.
On Friday, Jan. 5, he met with colleagues and residents at an open house to see what ideas they had in mind to improve the community. He said he spoke to about 100 residents there.
"The joy and the laughter and the fun and the ideas were already coming out," he said.
In addition to keeping the quality of Chateau, Wilferth said he plans to take Christ into the environment in a more powerful way.
He said he didn't want to impose religion on the residents, but that Scripture will be on the tip of his tongue if anyone did want to learn more about it or would feel comforted by it.
Chateau Girardeau is only a block away from Saint Francis, so Wilferth will have to drive by his old place of employment whenever he goes to work.
"I'm sure there will probably be some days," Wilferth said, "where I go through the intersection of Independence (Street) and Mount Auburn (Road) and come to the hospital and have to come around and go back."
Former Chateau Girardeau president and CEO Keith Boeller will stay on in that capacity until Wilferth is ready to make the switch.
He said it meant a lot to him that Boeller, who had planned on retiring Dec. 31 would do that.
Once he leaves, Wilferth said he would like to stay involved with Saint Francis in any capacity he can.
He said he will miss the hospital, but that he has full belief in its leadership and staff.
A good person, he said, will take over his position. In the interim, he will stay on to help the transition go as smoothly as possible.
"Saint Francis isn't built on a man, isn't built on a person," he said, referring to himself and his position. "Actually it is based on a man. It's built on Christ ... and that's not going to change. What's so encouraging to me is that same man runs the Chateau. That same man lives in my heart and goes with me everywhere I go."
