Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer.

He had spent the previous decade with Saint Francis Healthcare System and had been the vice president of support services there since 2017.

"This place is special," Wilferth said of the health care system. "It's very dear to my heart ... so a decision to leave this was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make."

About half a year ago, Wilferth said a Chateau Girardeau board member contacted him to see whether he'd be interested in the CEO role.

"And I said I would definitely pray about it, because I want to be where God wants me to be, for me and my wife," he said.

They prayed and didn't sense any red flags, so Wilferth wanted to learn more about the ministry, passion and mission of the retirement community.

"I went and sat down with their board ... and we just talked through it, and I kind of did all the talking," he said. "... We hit it off because our hearts are in the same way. It's faith-based, it was founded faith-based, and I walked away from that first meeting with the feeling of helping them (the residents) finish well."

He said he felt like God was impressing on him that he could help residents find comfort in the twilight of their lives.

Wilferth had never intended to leave Saint Francis, but as someone who said he is passionate about helping people, it was an opportunity he couldn't ignore.

Do what only you can

The catalyst for change happened around two months ago, Wilferth said. Saint Francis president and CEO Justin Davison had told executives they should "do what only they can do."

Wilferth began to reflect on how talented the people he oversees are and how making sure they are equipped to do what only they can do is his goal at work.

He took the concept home to his wife, Chrisy, who said only he could be her husband, his parents' son and the father of his children.

Soon after, at church, his pastor presented a sermon about the need to keep walking instead of running. That way, one can notice need and hurt and address it instead of rushing past it.

Wilferth said he was convinced the best parts of him were not being focused on his family.

Davison had stressed the importance of a good work-life balance, and so Wilferth decided on his next steps.