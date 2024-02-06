Faith compels new facility for homeless in Cape

This story has been edited to correct the name of The Peaceful Place.

On any given night, the Rev. Renita Green says there are a dozen or so homeless men living on the streets in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME church, is making plans to open A Peaceful Place, an outreach ministry for homeless men in Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

“When I say ‘on the street,’ I mean sometimes they tent, sometimes they sleep in bathrooms, some wedge themselves into boarded-up homes and some sleep in abandoned buildings,” she said. “They sleep under the bridge, under the overpass and in vehicles.”

She said she hopes a few months from now, some will also sleep at The Peaceful Place, a new outreach ministry Green is spearheading along with her church, St. James AME, and several community volunteers.

Located in a five-bedroom house near the intersection of Sprigg and William streets in Cape Girardeau, The Peaceful Place will provide permanent rental housing for about a half-dozen single homeless men age 50 and older “who need a little more grace and encouragement” than a typical renter, according to Green.

“It’s a perfect location,” she said and explained the house is in a commercial zone surrounded by multifamily housing. “There are no neighbors right next door, and apartment buildings across the street.”

Green said she hopes the house, which has been vacant for some time, can be renovated and in operation by either late this year or early next year, depending on when building supplies and contractor assistance can be arranged — hopefully at little or no cost.

“We know the foundation of the house is good, and we know the roof is good, but we know it will need some heating and cooling upgrades and it will likely need some plumbing upgrades as well,” she said.

Although it will provide housing for homeless men, Green said The Peaceful Place should not be confused with a homeless shelter.

“I don’t believe in homeless shelters,” she said. “What I believe is that everyone who wants a home should have a home and should be able to live with dignity in safe and sanitary conditions, especially in inclement weather.”

Green and her church established The People’s Shelter in 2018. Located in the church basement at 516 North St., the shelter provides emergency overnight housing for the homeless when temperatures are at or below 35 degrees.