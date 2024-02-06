'Fairy godmother' donates $200K to Mac's Mission

Mac’s Mission in Jackson may soon see a face-lift to help further its mission of caring for dogs with special needs.

Thanks to a recently announced matching donation of $200,000, the not-for-profit shelter is able to maximize generosity for February.

And there are some lofty goals for such generosity, according to Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen.

“We’re hoping that we can definitely spend the $400,000,” Steffen said. “We have some pretty big plans for it, too. It’s going to be pretty epic, actually.”

Such plans are proposed in three phases, beginning with the installation of a 6-foot chain-link fence to surround the 3-acre property in Jackson, followed by completion of a 14-by-48-foot building, which will serve as an intake space and pet grooming area, and finally, a two-story building to serve as an adoption center.

The primary reason for added fencing, Steffen said, is to increase safety across the board.

“One of our biggest safety concerns right now is just fencing off our 3 acres,” Steffen said, “and making it safe for the people who are out here at all hours.”

The fence, along with a gate with coded entry, would also improve safety for the dogs Steffen said have found weak spots and become “escape artists.”

Completing an intake space has been a goal for some time, Steffen said, noting the building for that space was obtained as part of a grant the mission won some years ago. Since then, the building has sat about 80% unfinished on the property.

“The back portion of it’s gonna be our laundry space — we’re looking to get a couple [industrial] washers and dryers — and then our grooming space,” Steffen said. “So we can bring dogs right in off the street, give them a bath, clean them up and then kind of put them wherever we need to put them on the property.”

But the “big project,” for which Steffen said the mission needs the match “really desperately,” is a two-story adoption center that would feature roadside parking, a handicapped-accessible area specifically designed for wheelchair dogs and a large meet-and-greet indoor play space.

Steffen also hopes to install a water therapy pool, noting the closest place that offers such care for dogs is in St. Louis.

“We do a lot of [veterinary] runs to St. Louis, so that’s going to save us costs,” Steffen said. “It just answers so many questions and fills so many needs for us.”