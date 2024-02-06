All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2017
Fair St. Louis returning to Gateway Arch grounds in 2018
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — With renovations of the Gateway Arch grounds nearly complete, one of the nation’s largest Fourth of July celebrations is moving back to its original location.

Organizers of Fair St. Louis announced Wednesday the 2018 event will return to the Arch grounds after four years at Forest Park.

The CityArchRiver project that includes a $380 million renovation of the Arch grounds and surrounding areas will be completed by next year’s fair. Fair St. Louis originated in 1981.

The 2018 fair will be July 4, 6 and 7. In addition to food, music, fireworks and other activities, organizers say the air show will return.

The CityArchRiver project is a partnership between the National Park Service and several private and public organizations.

Pertinent address:

Gateway Arch, St. Louis, Mo.

Forest Park, St. Louis, Mo.

