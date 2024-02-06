Extreme sense of loss can lead to grief-fueled substance use disorder

Editor's note: This article contains references to murder, rape, substance use disorder, depression, suicide ideation, grief and other possibly alarming content. If you are experiencing any of the above, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 (HELP). If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and other resources. To protect the identity and safety of sources, names have been changed within the article.

Eight years ago, Amy Schroeder-White's boyfriend of several years, Ryan, was murdered during a drug deal.

After years committed to setting Ryan's life on the straight and narrow, a devastating scam by a former employer had left the couple in a tough financial position. So Ryan had been selling pseudoephedrine pills to help support Schroeder-White and the couple's then 4-year-old son.

Now 39 years old and living in Wright City, Missouri, Schroeder-White said she had told Ryan it was a bad idea to get caught up in selling the drugs, but she said he couldn't walk away from the money.

By phone Thursday, Schroeder-White said she remembers the gut feeling she had that night: "something doesn't seem right about this."

Her worst fears were realized when the police showed up at her house in the middle of the night to inform her of the shooting.

He was now on life support, having been robbed and shot in the head. Twelve hours later, he was gone.

The violent, sudden way Ryan was killed completely overwhelmed Schroder-White.

"It was almost surreal to me. I had known how using drugs made me feel, and I knew that I could put every other feeling aside by doing that. I couldn't stop crying," Schroeder-White said. "The only thing I could do to not cry, to function, to go through my life ... was get high."

Her grief became a full-fledged substance use disorder, and it devastated everything in its wake.

Substance use disorder, the clinical term for drug addiction, is a disease that affects a person's brain and behavior and leads to an inability to control the use of a drug or medication.

Schroeder-White admitted by phone Thursday she was no stranger to drugs when she began using heavily. But back then, it was recreational.

"Though I had gotten high in the past, it was a whole new, different thing for me now, because now I was doing it to not feel," she said. "Now, I had to have [drugs] because if I didn't ... I was a complete emotional disaster."

The need to use drugs is an effect of the chemical imbalance taking place in the brain for someone with a substance use disorder.

"The expression that is heard a lot lately is that addiction tends to hijack the pleasure centers of the brain," said John Nimmo, a substance use counselor at Southeast Missouri State University's Counseling and Disability Services. "Normally, we respond to different situations with a pleasurable response that involves dopamine production. ... With an addictive substance and an addictive process, it can be such an intense reaction that those other stimuli, over time, just don't have the same effect."

For someone with substance use disorder, the ability to produce dopamine becomes -- for the time during which the drug is actively used -- somewhat impossible without the drug use.

"Over time, the body stops producing things normally," Nimmo said. "The chemicals normally produced day by day that help us feel good and help us feel well and OK tend to diminish, and the body tends to defer to the chemical you're introducing."

In addition to regular substance use, Schroeder-White began obtaining larger quantities of the drug and selling what she didn't use in order to pay for the habit.

"Before I knew it, I didn't know if I was addicted to doing the drug or to making the money," she said.

Eventually, police found "a very large amount" of methamphetamine in her home, and her children were taken into state custody. That was when she truly met "rock bottom."

"I had been numb for so long, and now it was like, 'Man, I have to actually face everything,'" she said. "I remember dropping to my knees and saying, 'God, please help me. Please help me.'"

Schroeder-White went through years of family treatment court -- including trauma counseling, family therapy counseling and intensive outpatient treatment -- in order to reunite her family. She also began a 12-step program, a resource that continues to be "a huge part" of her recovery today.

"The support that I receive from the 12-step program I'm in is phenomenal," she said.

Her sobriety date is fast-approaching three years, as she said she hasn't used a drug since Jan. 17, 2017. She is married with two children, and Schroeder-White said she recently earned her state credential to become a substance use counselor.

The message she most wants to share with others is one of hope.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark it gets," she said. "There's a better way to live."

And while she has since created a better life for herself and her family, she continues to grieve Ryan's death.

"The grief never goes away, but it does get easier. It does get so much easier," she said. "When it feels like you're hurting so bad that it's never going to go away, it does get better."

A 'desperate situation'

Schroeder-White's experience with grief and substance use isn't uncommon.

According to SAMHSA's most recent report, approximately 20.3 million people aged 12 or older in the United States had a substance use disorder in 2018, including 14.8 million people who had an alcohol use disorder and 8.1 million people who had an illicit drug use disorder.

Anyone can develop a substance use disorder, according to the MayoClinic, but there are risk factors that can affect the likelihood and speed of its development, including a family history of addiction, a pre-existing mental health disorder, peer pressure, lack of family involvement, early-life drug use and taking highly addictive drugs such as opioid painkillers.

Many people experiencing loss may be looking for a way to numb the pain, according to Cape Girardeau licensed professional counselor Becky Peters, of Becky Peters Counseling.

"One of the reasons [why people abuse drugs or alcohol] is to numb or cover up grief or loss," Peters said. "Because they don't know how to get out of it and fix it, and they don't want to feel it anymore."

At some point in a case of a substance use disorder, the reason to use stops being about the ability to achieve the state of the euphoria associated with a "high," and more about survival, Nimmo said.

"It's a pretty desperate situation."

Unlike many health issues, substance use disorder comes with a stigma: Why can't people just stop using?

"Some people believe that the negative consequences from drug use will cause you to stop," Nimmo said. "And that's generally the way it works. If you get negative consequences from some behavior, generally, you'll stop. But with an addiction, that's the definition of it: 'I get those consequences, but I can't stop.'"

'It can happen to anybody'

When Jane Smith -- whose true name and age have been omitted to protect her safety -- was a college student, she was raped by a friend with whom she had been on a few dates. Smith, born and raised in Cape Girardeau, said her rapist kept in touch with her for months after the assault.